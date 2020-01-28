Golden Apple: Kim Burnett

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Kim Burnett has been a teacher for 30 years.

But she cares more than just about the education of her students.

The LaFayette High Educator wants her kids to be well rounded, and succeed in life.

Principal Maggie Stultz says Burnett does a great job.

“What can I say about her? She is fantastic. She is the model teacher. The one that you want to actually work with your student, not just educationally.”

Burnett teaches English to 11th and 12th graders at LaFayette High School.

She looks out for her students.

“They need to learn skills that will help them in their future. Because beyond college, beyond high school, they need help with their relationships, with their friendships.”

Burnett has not only made an impression on her students, but also her son Caleb.

He also wants to be a teacher now.

Caleb is impressed with how involved she is with her students.

That’s just one more reason Kim Burnett is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.