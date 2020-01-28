Georgia lawmakers consider restrictions on vaping

ATLANTA (AP) — Doctors and students told Georgia lawmakers that e-cigarette use is prevalent among children and poses serious risks to their health.

State legislators considering restrictions on vaping products met Tuesday at the state Capitol.

- Advertisement -

A pending bill would raise the minimum age to purchase vaping products in Georgia from 18 to 21, increase penalties for selling them to minors and restrict packaging that appeals to young people.

It would also require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping.

Advocates for the e-cigarette industry say vaping products save lives by helping smokers quit.