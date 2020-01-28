Father loses wife and all his children in Scottsboro boat fire

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Officials are not releasing names of victims yet from the deadly boat fire at the Jackson County Park on Monday.

But family members are.

Kayla Wormsley has begun a Go Fund Me pledge drive for her brother-in-law.

Joe Miles is the only survivor from his family.

He lost his wife, 40 year old Annette Miles, and all five of their children.

Zane Long (19), Bryli Long (16), Traydon Miles (10), Kesston Miles (9), & Dezli Miles (7).

The post says the family lived on a boat that became engulfed in flames.

It says Joe was rescued from the water with burns.

“No one should have to go through the pain of losing a child, especially not 5 plus his wife.”

The family is from the Henegar community on Sand Mountain.

The campaign has already exceeded their $5,000 goal.

