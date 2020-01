Dale Pruitt has resigned after one season as Dade County’s head football coach. He’s leaving the Wolverines to take the head coaching gig at Marion County. Dale of course is the father of Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Going to Marion County will be a homecoming for Dale. He was the Warriors head coach in 2004 and 2005. Pruitt was 2-8 in his lone season with the Wolverines.