Collins quiet on Georgia Senate during state Capitol stop

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia says there will be “more coming later” about his expected bid for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican.

Collins avoided discussing the subject at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, even as some lawmakers worked on proposed changes to state election law that could give him an advantage.

Some lawmakers want to change the law to require party primaries for the special Senate election Collins is expected to enter.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler was recently appointed to the vacant seat by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, despite Trump’s preference that Collins be picked.

Loeffler could face a tougher path if a party primary is added.