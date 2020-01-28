ChattaNeuter Clinic Celebrates 20,000th Spay/Neuter Surgery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — ChattaNeuter has hit a major milestone.

They have provided more than 20,000 spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in Hamilton County and the surrounding area.

ChattaNeuter averages around 35 spay – neuter surgeries everyday. They’re trying to dramatically reduce the rates of euthanasia of cats and dogs, due to overpopulation and lack of resources.

The program is funded through local and national donors, as well as client donations, to help keep the costs of their services low.

Stefanie Douglass is ChattaNeuter’s Executive Director.

“Every animal can have anywhere from, you know, 5 to 10 puppies or kittens each litter so that’s, I mean you just multiply that and it’s a lot of animals,” said Stafanie Douglass, ChattaNeuter Executive Director.

Without these 20 thousand spay – neuters they’ve performed here at this clinic, there could be one hundred thousand or more animals in local shelters, or on the streets.

“So that’s why we recommend getting your animals spayed or neutered before the first heat cycle, and you can get that done as early as three months of age,” said Director Douglass.

They also have a program called Spay it Forward, where clients can donate to help others in need get surgery for their pets too.

“There is a set price, but we also get grants from organizations such as the ASPCA, PetSmart Charities, Petco, to help with other things like – one that we have right now is for pit bulls and pit bull mixes, so that the surgery is completely free, if they need initial vaccines, those are free and covered as well under the grant,” said Ms. Douglass.

ChattaNeuter currently has a matching grant with the City of East Ridge and Two Mauds, to help low income residents of East Ridge, spay and neuter their pets for free.