Aggies Own the Boards in 63-58 Win Over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Wendell Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Texas A&M to a 63-58 victory over Tennessee. Quenton Jackson added 11 points for the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), and Emanuel Miller pulled down 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson led Tennessee with 15 points. Jordan Bowden added 13 points, and Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi both scored 10. Tennessee entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game. The Aggies crushed Tennessee on the glass, as they out-rebounded the Vols 46-21.

