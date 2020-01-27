TECH BYTE: Where to Stream the Super Bowl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Super Bowl tickets costing thousands of dollars, most of us can’t afford to make it to the big game.

The next best thing is to watch it from home.

- Advertisement -

It’s not necessarily going to cost you if you want to stream Super Bowl LIV instead of watching it on TV.

You can stream the game for free on FOXSports.com.

If you don’t mind watching it on an even smaller screen on the go, you can catch it for free on the NFL, FOX Sports, and Yahoo Sports apps on your phone and tablet.

If you have a paid subscription, you can see the game using services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV.

If you’re not near a screen, you can always use your voice assistant to get updates on what’s happening, like scores and stats.

If you do have cable, and are lucky enough to have access to an HDTV, you can watch the Super Bowl for the first time ever in Ultra HD on compatible devices.

Then you’ll really feel like you’re there in person.

You can catch the game this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Happy streaming!