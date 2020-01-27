Multiple People Unaccounted For After Fire At Jackson County Park

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
Courtesy: MGN

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF)- According to our CBS affiliate WHNT, 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for after a dock fire in Alabama.

Read the latest below:

- Advertisement -

Multiple people dead, 7 missing after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

 

Report a Typo
SHARE