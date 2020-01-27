Multiple People Unaccounted For After Fire At Jackson County Park

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF)- According to our CBS affiliate WHNT, 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for after a dock fire in Alabama.

Read the latest below:

Multiple people dead, 7 missing after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified. — Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020