Multiple People Unaccounted For After Fire At Jackson County Park

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF)- According to our CBS affiliate WHNT, 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for after a dock fire in Alabama.
Read the latest below:
Multiple people dead, 7 missing after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro
Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified.
— Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020
Daylight video of the Dock destroyed by fire. pic.twitter.com/ICczGLtaFw
— Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020