Major Tommy Bradford returns to work after Dade mishap

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The former chief deputy at the Dade County Sheriff’s Office returns to work this week.

Major Tommy Bradord comes back as a Captain.

He will work as a laison officer for the Department.

That means working with the schools, county commission and filing for grants.

Bradford lost his leg while setting up spike strips in a chase a years and a half ago. The fleeing vehicle hit him.

The Sheriff’s Office posted this letter from him on the Facebook page thanking the community for their support:

It has been a long journey for me and my family, that has had a lot of ups and downs, but the hard work has finally paid off, and I have been given the go-ahead to return to work, starting today.

I just wanted to take the time to publicly say thank you for all the support, prayers, and hugs, that my family and I have received over the last year and a half from this awesome community, as well as the surrounding communities. I could never repay the support that has been giving to us, and would not want to live, or police, anywhere else. The support I have received from these communities, has given me the strength and proper attitude, to keep moving forward. We should all be very proud of the area we live in, and continue to support our law enforcement, just like the support I have been given. These men and women go out every day to protect and serve us, without knowing what the day has in store for them. They leave their family every day, not knowing if they may be saying their last good bye, so please keep these officers in your prayers.