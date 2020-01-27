Join the 100th anniversary of women voting this weekend in Nioat

NIOTA, Tennessee (WDEF) – You are invited to the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th Amendment at the Niota Depot this Friday.

Niota was the home of Harry T. Burn.

He placed the deciding vote that paved the way for the ratification of the 19th amendment, and the woman’s right to vote.

That was back on August 18th of 1920.

The little Tennessee town of Niota played a big part in the women’s sufferage movement.

The unveiling of a mural called “the road to sufferage ” will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Niota Depot.