Gun in backpack locks down Trion Schools

TRION, Georgia (WDEF) – The Trion City Schools went into lockdown on Monday over a report of a gun in school.

It happened around noon.

The Superintendent says a sixty grade student had an unloaded pistol in a backpack.

City police and Chattooga County deputies “searched lockers, interviewed students, and positioned deputies in multiple locations on campus to ensure the safety of everyone on campus at the time of this incident.”

The student has been arrested.

The lockdown was lifted by 1:00 PM.