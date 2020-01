CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re looking for a job, another retailer at Hamilton Place is hiring.

The new Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at the mall in March. It will be by Dave & Buster’s.

- Advertisement -

The store is looking to hire about 25 part-time positions, and 35 temporary positions.

Dick’s sells athletic and outdoor apparel, along with golf and fitness equipment.

Go to dickssportinggoods.jobs for more information.