CFC Release Spring NISA Schedule

(press release) Chattanooga, TN ( January 27th, 2020)– Soccer in the Scenic City is fast approaching, Chattanooga Football Club announces its NISA schedule for the Spring season. Fans will enjoy seven home games in “Fort” Finley Stadium starting March 14th against Michigan Stars.

“It’s going to be an exciting Spring for the boys in blue. We’ve worked hard with NISA to create a schedule that gives fans and supporters a maximum number of weekend matches and some key matchups with some familiar rivals. We have the best fans and supporters in the country, and we can’t wait to show them all the hard work we’ve put in during the off-season. This spring schedule is just the start of a truly remarkable year.”

Chattanooga FC will play 14 matches in a single table format starting February 29th on the road against Oakland Roots and running through June 6th in San Diego against 1904 FC. All home and away matches will be streamed on MyCujoo, so CFC fans around the world can catch every second of Chattanooga FC’s first professional season.

Annual Passes are on sale now at ChattanoogaFC.com. Single game tickets will go on sale February 24th.

NISA 2020 Spring Schedule:

Feb. 29th: Chattanooga FC @ Oakland Roots (away)

Mar. 14th: Chattanooga FC v Michigan Stars (home)

Mar. 21st: Chattanooga FC v Cal United Strikers (home)

Mar. 28th: Chattanooga FC @ Stumptown Athletic (away)

Apr. 4th: Chattanooga FC v LA Force (home)

Apr. 11th: Chattanooga FC @ Detroit City FC (away)

Apr 18th: Chattanooga FC v Stumptown Athletic (home)

Apr. 25th: Chattanooga FC @ LA Force (away)

May 2nd: Chattanooga FC v Detroit City FC (home)

May 9th: Chattanooga FC @ Cal United Strikers (away)

May 16th: Chattanooga FC v Oakland Roots (home)

May 23rd: Chattanooga FC v 1904 FC (home)

May 30th: Chattanooga FC @ Michigan Stars (away)

Jun 6th: Chattanooga FC @ 1904 FC (away)