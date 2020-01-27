Center for Creative Arts students honored for their work

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Several students at the Center for Creative Arts are being honored for their work.

One is being recognized for her writing accomplishments, and the other for musical abilities.

Eliza Moore is a 2020 YoungArts Award winner in the category of short story.

“It was about a young girl and her family, and her brother had just passed away. YoungArts is a national program where all sorts of different high schoolers apply in all sorts of disciplines. The winners have the opportunity to go to a week long conference in Miami. And it’s all expenses paid.”

Suezanna Russell is a senior at the school.

She got accepted into an international performance series at Carnegie Hall.

“I originally started in the third grade. I have become a lot more confident than I used to be when I first came to CCA. But being surrounded by so many other confident people here, and supportive teachers taught me to grow to be a more confident person.”

School leaders say CCA has a proven track record of turning out students who can be successful in the arts.