Benefit held for East Ridge hit and run victim

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Family and friends of an East Ridge hit and run victim held a benefit to show their support.

Jeffrey Stiner was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a truck on New Year’s Eve.

The driver, Tommie Eugene Harris, confessed to police this week.

Stiner says that he is adjusting to life after the crash.

“It means a lot to me that all of these people show up to support me and what happened to me. It just means a whole lot. Everybody around here supporting me puts me in a better spirit and everybody knows I got to move on. I don’t have time to live in the past. I gotta live in the future,” Stiner said.

Stiner says he appreciates all of the help from family friends and co-workers.