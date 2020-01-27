Alabama fire chief confirms 8 deaths in boat dock fire

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (AP) – The fire chief in Scottsboro, Alabama, says at least eight people were killed in an explosive fire that consumed at least 35 vessels along the Tennessee River.

Chief Gene Necklaus said all eight people who were known to be missing are confirmed dead, and “that number could go up,” because they don’t know how many were on boats that sank.

At least seven people were sent to hospitals suffering from exposure to the water or flames.

The fire quickly consumed the dock as people were sleeping, cutting off their escape routes and raining debris into the water.

______

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus: “The immediate effort was to try to account for how many people were on the boats. That proved difficult because the nature of people coming and go and offer house boats and not knowing how many people were staying with who the original unaccounted number, I guess the number that we felt like was fairly reasonable was eight people at this point can confirm eight fatalities.”