2020 shaping up to be a big year for Lauren Alaina

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Some observers could have speculated that 2020 would be a trying year for Rossville native Lauren Alaina.

She began 2019 looking for a big followup hit to her breakout singles from two years before. She came close but no luck.

Even when she was landing her first tour as a headliner, she had to postpone it for another TV show.

But her participation on Dancing With The Stars may have turned it all around.

She lasted long into the competition, finishing 4th.

And Lauren landed two top ten hits with Getting Good and The Other Side.

So in 2020, the headlining tour is back on with several sell-outs after her “Dancing” turn (She returns to Chattanooga a week from Friday at the Signal)

On Monday, she appeared on the Today show to perform Getting Good. And she also announced that she had new music coming out in March.

The EP will include new songs she has been performing live over the last few months, while she continues to work on a new full length album.

But there is more!

Billboard magazine reports that the Dustin Lynch single Thinkin’ About You featuring Lauren Alaina hits #2.

Then this spring she heads out on another tour with Blake Shelton.

It looks like a very busy year for her, indeed.