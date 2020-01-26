Kate Ford eyes Notre Dame record books

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — After four phenomenal seasons with the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame’s Kate Ford is just nine points away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

She puts that same amount of hardwood hard work into her academics. That’s why she’s our Scholar Athlete of the Week.

“Kate’s everything to our team,” teammate Averie Sheppard said. “She’s the leader. She always has been. Even as a freshman, she’s always been the leader.”

Senior point guard Kate Ford is the leader for the Fighting Irish — not just in the huddle, but in the record books as well. She tops the team in nearly every category. Not to mention she’s expected to break the school’s scoring record next week — a record that’s been held since a decade before she was born.

“She’s knocking down crazy shots, scoring a crazy amount of points, and it’s great for everyone,” Sheppard said.

“I’m sure she’ll get it, which is an extremely, incredible honor for her, coming a long way from her freshman year,” Coach Jason Hill said.

It’s a moment everyone has been waiting for.

“There’s pressure already and this is just like a little added pressure, but it’s exciting too,” Ford said. “I’d say I’m more excited than nervous. I didn’t ever think I’d get it at all.”

“I mean, I know I’m going to cry,” Sheppard said. “When she hit her 1,000 points, I started balling, and this is so much bigger.”

Ford is equally talented in class, maintaining top grades while commuting 30 to 40 minutes from Cleveland each day.

“That’s a hard thing to have to do, to drive that far, to put that much time and still be successful in the classroom and on the court. So we’re really proud of her for how much effort she puts into both,” Hill said.

“It’s tough, but it’s definitely worth it. I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else,” Ford said.

Ford is expected to break the school’s scoring record during Tuesday’s home game against Chattanooga Christian. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.