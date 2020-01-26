Dalton’s Land wins NFL’s Coach of the Year

ORLANDO (WDEF) — Dalton Coach Matt Land was honored as the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year at the Pro Bowl Sunday afternoon. Land led the Catamounts to a 7-4 record, with the state’s top rusher in Jahmyr Gibbs leading the way. The Atlanta Falcons then selected Land as their nominee for the national honor.

Along with the award, Land receives $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 dedicated to the Dalton football program. Land will also be walk the red carpet and will be recognized at the NFL Honors Award Ceremony in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Finally, Land will also be guests of the NFL to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2.