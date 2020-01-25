Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Near Average Highs this Week with Spotty Showers from Sunday/Monday.

Wake up Sunday likely below freezing… good news is that the wind chill will not be much of an issue with calm winds. Mostly cloudy and cool the rest of Sunday with highs closer to 50. Showers are likely in the late night Sunday into Monday early afternoon.

Clouds will start out Monday with passing showers possible and temperatures warm in the mid 40s due to the showers earlier that day. Highs in the mid 50’s for Monday. Temperatures will be close to average for this week and conditions will also be mostly dry for us throughout.

Spotty showers are possible for Wednesday, but the next rain system able to make its way here will likely be on Friday/Saturday.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

