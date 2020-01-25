Wreaths Retired At The National Cemetery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Wreaths Across Chattanooga retired their wreaths Saturday morning after another record setting year in 2019.

The record was shattered by 30%.

- Advertisement -

Amounting to over 13,000 wreaths and the organization is thanking the community for their support.

“Every veteran out here needs to be honored but Chattanooga and surrounding areas are stepping up. It’s growing every year and we’re thankful for every penny.”, said Michael Scruggs, Ride Captain of Patriot Guard Riders. Let’s put it in perspective, that man or woman was honored with a wreath. Somebody sponsored a wreath for them. Be thankful for that. What’s sad is out of 47 thousand only 13 thousand were chosen. that’s what sad.”

The wreaths sponsorship also earned over $150,000.