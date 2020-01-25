Home Destroyed By Saturday Afternoon Fire

HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF)- A fire destroyed a house Saturday afternoon in Harrison Bay.

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 9112 Villagewood Drive.

Multiple agencies were on the scene.

Firefighters worked hard to stop the fire inside the home and a car that was next to the home.

Firefighters inside the home were told to evacuate because the structure became unsafe.

According to officials, once the fire was controlled, they noticed gas and oil going into a nearby storm drain.

The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the scene and contained the chemicals from entering the storm drain.

According to the Hamilton County Emergency Services, there were no injuries.

The house is a total loss.

Damages are estimated at $225,000.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross will be assisting 6 adults and 3 children.