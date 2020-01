CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new hearing has been set for the former Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy who faces dozens of criminal charges.

Daniel Wilkey waived his appearance for his arraignment in criminal court on Friday.

His lawyers appeared on his behalf and entered a not guilty plea.

Some of Wilkey’s charges include rape, official oppression and assault in connection with traffic stops he made last year.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 31.