Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – January 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Chilly Start to the Weekend with Mostly Dry Conditions.

Leftover clouds, but dry and chilly for Saturday with highs staying in the mid 40’s. Spotty showers are possible Saturday morning and even some snow flurries for the mountain regions. Breezy and cold Saturday night with lows around 31. Partly cloudy and cool Sunday with highs closer to 50.

Clouds will start out Monday with a passing shower possible and highs in the 50’s for much of next week. Temperatures will be close to average for this week and conditions will also be mostly dry for us throughout the week.

Spotty showers are possible for Wednesday, but the next rain system able to make its way here will likely be on Friday/Saturday.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

