Two children die from flu this season in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — According to the health department, two children have died from the flu in Hamilton County during this flu season.

When it comes to the flu, health experts at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department, say they noticed an early peak last month.

“It looked like the cases were increasing earlier than usual. So we have been very concerned about a bad season. There has been a tiny bit of a downturn. So fingers crossed, but it is still way too early to tell and we are still ahead of the traditional peaks,” said Dr. Paul Hendricks, the County Health Officer.

They want to emphasize the importance of flu shots.

“It is effective and at best help prevent a flu with annoyance and at worst can be very severe and cause pneumonia and even death, so please get your flu vaccine,” Dr. Hendricks said.

Doctors say it is not too late.

“We still have it available here at the health department. We still have free vaccine available and they can come down here and get it. We urge everybody age 6 months and up to get a flu shot if they have not already,” Dr. Hendricks said.

In addition to the flu shot, there are other measures you can take.

“Standard hygiene is always important. Hand washing, avoiding people who are sick and if you are sick. Stay home. When you cough you should obviously cover your mouth and do good general hygiene,” Dr. Hendricks said.

Doctors say the flu season usually ends sometime in the spring. For more information about the flu, click here.