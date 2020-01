NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – A teenage boy faces charges in connection with an Amber Alert case involving a 12 year old girl.

On Thursday, Chattanooga police and the TBI issued an Amber Alert for Lucy Lucas.

Officials say she told a family member she’d return home on Wednesday, but she never showed up.

Lucas was found safe in Nashville.

Now, Nashville Police have charged a 16 year old male with false imprisonment.

He’s being held in a juvenile detention center in Nashville.