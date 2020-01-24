Northwest Whitfield retires Isaiah Mack’s jersey

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — It was an emotional night at Northwest Whitfield High School for current Tennessee Titans and former Chattanooga Mocs defensive lineman Isaiah Mack. The Bruins honored Mack at halftime of the boys basketball game by retiring his jersey.

Mack hadn’t been back inside the school since graduation. He was greeted by hundreds of fans, all chanting his name and holding big fathead posters of their beloved NFL player.

Just a few 📸 from an exciting and emotional night for @imack98 at Northwest Whitfield. @NW_Bruins retires Mack’s jersey and will name all defensive trophies after him from here on out! @nwbruincoach @BruinsNhs @GoMocsFB @Titans #Titans pic.twitter.com/FHmmKAOUCW — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 25, 2020

Not only was his senior year jersey number retired, but every single Bruin team award from here on out will be called the Isaiah Mack Award.

Mack remains Northwest’s best defensive lineman, with over 60 tackles for loss and 40 sacks.

For Mack, this is a night was not something on his radar.

“Like I told coach, I would’ve never thought this would happen in a million years,” Mack said. “I walked through these hallways for like four years, and just went to school like everyone else. I just never would have thought in a million years that they’d retire my jersey. I thought he was joking for a little bit.”

There are not many people that can say they played in a professional game anywhere but especially North Georgia and our surrounding area,” Northwest’s Coach Josh Robinson said. “It’s very limited. It’s a really big accomplishment for him and we wanted to honor him.”

Mack adds this to many other accomplishments he saw his rookie year in the NFL.