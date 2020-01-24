Mother and son convicted of murder in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Polk County jury has convicted a mother and her son of murder.

The jury found 23-year old Ahren Presley guilty of 4 counts of felony murder, and 2 counts of especially aggravated robbery

- Advertisement -

Presley and his mother, 39 year old Valrie Hart were charged in the murders of 52-year-old Larry Jeffries and 27-year-old Jeremy Walker.

The two men were found dead in an Old Fort home in November of 2017.

Prosecutors say Presley and his mother went into the home to rob the victims.

While the jury was deliberating the fate of the son, his mother plead guilty to the same charges.