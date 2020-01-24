Las Vegas changing “What happens here, stays here” slogan

Las Vegas is revising its famous “What happens here, stays here” slogan.

The city’s new catchphrase, which will be unveiled on Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards, will be “What happens here, only happens here,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which had said earlier this month that it planned to unveil a new slogan on Sunday, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Originally created in 2003, “What happens here, stays here” is considered one of the most successful ad taglines in tourism, becoming a catchphrase in its own right and appearing in popular culture in movies such as “The Hangover.” The slogan’s message: That Las Vegas had more to offer than gambling, including restaurants, shopping and a racy nightlife.

In the last few years, tourism to Las Vegas has leveled off, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Visitors to the city peaked in 2016, with 42.9 million tourists that year. In the following two years, the number of tourists slipped to 42.2 million and 42.1 million, respectively.

Still, the new slogan hearkens back to the old one, Billy Vassiliadis, CEO of R&R Partners marketing firm, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His firm serves as the advertising consultant to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“We sort of feel we bridged the (‘What happens here, stays here’) icon to today. We kept the essence of it,” he told the publication.