Keeper D’Amico returns for third season with CFC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release)- Chattanooga Football Club is thrilled to announce that goalkeeper Phillip D’Amico has signed with the club and will return to the Scenic City for his third season with the team, but this time as a professional soccer player. D’Amico owned the goal for the boys in blue during the NPSL regular season and Members Cup in 2019 with just 25 goals given in his 27 appearances, for a .95 goal per 90 minute game average. Phil earned both player of the week and player of the month honors during the past season.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to sign for CFC!” said D’Amico. “Playing for CFC the past 2 years have been nothing but amazing. The fans are world class and make every player feel at home. I’m hoping we as a team can build on from what we started last year, the club is going in the right direction, and for me it was a no-brainer to re-sign. I would like to say thank you to the coaches and management for giving me another opportunity to play for this wonderful club. I’m looking forward to an amazing year and for more hardware. Onwards CFC!”

In 2018, D’Amico played and started in 12 games, allowing just 12 goals and earning a .97 goal per 90 minute average. Phil has proven himself as a leader and fierce competitor, one that has coach Peter Fuller excited.

“We couldn’t be happier about having Phil back” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “He has proven himself at the NPSL level and I have no doubt he will do a great job for us as we head into the National Independent Soccer Association! He’s a quality young goalkeeper who’s best days, I believe, or in front of him.

Chattanooga FC will begin the 2020 NISA season on the road in just over a month against Oakland Roots on February 29th. Chattanooga FC’s NISA home opener is set for Saturday March 14th, against Michigan Stars. Annual passes are available now at ChattanoogaFC.com, and individual tickets go on sale February 24th.

Phil D’Amico:

Born- March 16th, 1998

Position- Goalkeeper

College Career- University of North Florida

Senior Career- Chattanooga FC

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA FOOTBALL CLUB

Worldwide, soccer builds community, shapes culture, develops talent and unites diverse peoples. For over ten years, Chattanooga Football Club has helped the same to happen in Chattanooga, creating true opportunity for all players and a great experience for all fans. The club has become known worldwide for its extremely successful supporter ownership campaign, which yielded over $800,000 raised from 3,254 people from all fifty states and over 30 countries. Chattanooga Football Club is currently a member team of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), which is sanctioned by the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) as an affiliate of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). In 2020, the club will continue to honor these tenets and its promise to our community by entering into the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), which has been provisionally sanctioned by the USSF as a professional soccer league in the US.