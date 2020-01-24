HCSO releases 2020 citizen survey

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released their 2020 Online Citizen Survey.

The survey is open to all Hamilton County residents who wish to participate and offer feedback.

It consists of 20 questions and discusses a variety of issues related to the work and efficiency of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

There is also a portion available for personal input.

All names are kept confidential.

The survey is designed to reinforce the agency’s commitment to excellence for all citizens.

Click here for the survey.

