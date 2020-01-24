HCSO releases 2020 citizen survey

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released their 2020 Online Citizen Survey.

The survey is open to all Hamilton County residents who wish to participate and offer feedback.

- Advertisement -

It consists of 20 questions and discusses a variety of issues related to the work and efficiency of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

There is also a portion available for personal input.

All names are kept confidential.

The survey is designed to reinforce the agency’s commitment to excellence for all citizens.

Click here for the survey.