2 killed in massive warehouse explosion in Houston

Two people were killed Friday in a massive warehouse explosion in Houston, officials said. More than a dozen others suffered minor injuries, including cuts and breathing issues, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

The explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing was felt across the city around 4:30 a.m. local time. It caused “significant damage” to nearby homes and businesses.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the victims were likely employees at the company and said it’s unlikely that the blast was intentional. He said, however, a criminal investigation was underway. Police said they were blocking off nearby streets and cautioned residents to be on the lookout for debris.

“Do a search around your own home and your own neighborhood, even if you’re a mile away from this location,” Acevedo said, The Associated Press reported. “Look for any debris, any body parts, anything that may be related.”

He added: “If you find anything in your immediate home, in your yard, don’t touch it. Just call the Houston Police Department so we can respond.”

Plumes of black smoke emerged from the blast site. Local fire officials determined initial air quality tests showed no signs of hazardous air quality.

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, called the city’s air quality “fine” but said officials would continue investigating.