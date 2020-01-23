Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Thickening Clouds Will Lead To More Rain!



Becoming cloudy but not as cold this morning. Lows will settle into the mid & upper 30’s, and a few areas will be in the low 40’s. Otherwise, Cloudy and chilly, with showers moving in, especially for the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the low to mid 40’s. More rain will move through Thursday night through Friday morning. Drier later Friday with highs around 50-52.

Lots of clouds, chilly, but mainly dry weather for Saturday with highs staying in the 40’s. Continued dry Sunday through Tuesday with unsettled weather returning for the middle of next week.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

