Lawmaker proposes repealing Tennessee ban on mobile devices while driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee’s ban on texting or other activities on a mobile device that you hold while driving is just a year old.

But a northeast Tennessee lawmaker wants to end it.

Senator Jon Lundberg from Bristol has introduced a bill to repeal the law in the state legislature.

He never liked it in the first place, calling it a bad bill.

Sen. Lundberg says it isn’t working.

Police are having a hard time enforcing it and drivers are just hiding their devices, which distract them even more.

His bill would still ban drivers under 18 from using the devices if they are not hands-free… but only if the vehicle is actually moving.

The current law comes with a $50 fine, but can go up to $200 if you are in a work or school zone..