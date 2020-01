CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A former Murray county detention officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against a person in custody, or on parole or probation.

Twenty four year old Bryson Wallace Starks of was arrested last week following an investigation.

According to Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport the incident was reported by an inmate in March of 2019.

The GBI conducted the investigation.

Starks is being held in the Whitfield county jail.