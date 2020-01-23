CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Cleveland landmark could soon be expanding.

A big fundraiser took place to help celebrate the Cleveland Greenway, and look towards its future.

- Advertisement -

Hard to believe, but the Greenway is now 20 years old.

A fundraiser took place at the Museum Center at 5ive Points to celebrate the Greenway’s anniversary.

The project is called Greenway Vision 2020.

Most of the 4.4 miles of the Greenway were funded though TDOT and TDEC.

But organizers are hoping to get more community support, as they build on the track record of the greenway, and make plans to expand it.

The latest plans include raising money to put public art along the Greenway.

Cameron Fisher is the Chairman of the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway Board.

“We wanted to have some kind of an event that, you know, we are proud to celebrate the Greenway, but we also want to look ahead, look ahead for the next 20 years, what does it mean for our Greenway? This has been such a great asset to our community, we have had people that just have started from day one that have really made it a popular thing, and we know there’s a lot of people out there that want to support it.”

During the fundraiser, they are hoping to get several sponsors to get some large, fiberglass ducks, to be painted by local artists, and placed on the greenway.