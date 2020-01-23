FedEx Warns About A National Scam “Don’t Click The Link”

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Don’t click the link!

That’s what FedEx is telling consumers that have been receiving texts and emails that have a bogus tracking code.

The shipping retail tweeted this alert out Wednesday.

FedEx says the messages are not from them.

The company is advising that “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

According to FedEx, people should report the emails and texts to this address.

I sat down with Jim Winsett from the Better Business Bureau and he says, “I would refer to it as a freight delivery type scam. The activity has been going on for quite a long time. Some seem to be more active than others at times. I think that FedEx is specifically being targeted right now.”

The Better Business Bureau also adds that, “Identity theft is still the biggest issue in the marketplace today. There’s such a database out there of names and even more information that fraudsters have access to that they do get those.”

On the Better Business Bureau’s website, you can view any scam around America.

Here in Chattanooga, there are over 200 scams .

You can view all of them individually on their scam tracker.

Winsett says, “Our biggest message to consumers is to be savvy and by that don’t be overly reactive to something that you see. Again, anything that is included in a link, protect yourself and make sure that the information that you are receiving is accurate.”