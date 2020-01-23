East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes Named McDonald’s All American

East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes was named to the women’s McDonald’s All American team on Thursday. That means she’ll play in the prestigious all star game on Wednesday April 1st in Houston, Texas. Hamilton Heights Treasure Hunt and Kamilla Cardosa were also named McDonald’s All-Americans. Hayes has signed to play college basketball for Mississippi State. She becomes just the second Mississippi State signee to play in the elite all star contest. Hayes is averaging 24.7 points per game in 29 minutes with 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks. Only 24 players nationwide make the team.