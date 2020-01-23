China locking down cities in unprecedented bid to contain virus

Authorities in China are locking down at least three cities in an extraordinary bid to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has left at least 18 dead in the country and sickened hundreds of others. The move is unprecedented and affects more than 18 million people.

The U.S. has confirmed one case, and several others have popped up in Asian countries — all among people who visited Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Authorities believe the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, jumped into the human population from an infected animal at a market in Wuhan. The entire city of 11 million people is now locked down, with transport links cut and authorities saying no one can leave. Authorities announced similar measures will go into effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Ezho and Huanggang.

Chinese health officials and the World Health Organization confirmed this week the virus has been transmitted person-to-person, but it remains unclear how easy it is to contract it from another infected individual.

Many countries, including the U.S., are screening people traveling from China for symptoms.