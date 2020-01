CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The TBI has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 12 year old from Chattanooga.

Lucy Lucas was last seen at her home on Tuesday.

But she could be in the Nashville area now.

Lucy is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s about 4’8″, and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about the location of Lucy Lucas, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.