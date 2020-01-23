Billie Eilish is a source of support for fans who are struggling

Billie Eilish is as changeable as the color of her hair. There’s the fun Billie, singing in her car, and then there’s the serious Billie.

“I didn’t ever think I would be happy again. Ever,” she said about 2018, speaking to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King for “The Gayle King Grammy Special,” airing on CBS Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Eilish’s struggles are no secret to her fans. She often refers to them in her lyrics.

“‘I Love You’ is kind of a sad song,” King said.

“It is,” Eilish said, but added that it’s about “how terrifying the feeling of love is and how debilitating it is.”

Eilish, who was nominated for six Grammys, also makes it a point to be a source of support for fans who are struggling themselves. Once a self-harmer who hid cuts on her arms, she now reaches out to fans with cuts on theirs.

“I just grab them by the shoulders and I’m like, ‘Please, take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself,'” she said. “Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself further … when you can’t take it back.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Lifeline crisis chat. In an emergency, call 911.

