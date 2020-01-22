Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Very Cold For One More Morning, Then More Changes To End The Work Week !



This Morning: Yet another bone chiller! Clear and very cold again heading in to the early morning hours, with lows around 20, and the winds finally calming down. Lots of morning sunshine will give way to more afternoon clouds, but it’ll be a little warmer with highs back in the upper 40’s.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy Wednesday night but not as cold with lows in the low 30’s.

Cloudy and chilly Thursday with showers moving in from the South for the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40’s. More rain will move through Thursday night through Friday morning.

Lots of clouds, cool, but mainly dry weather expected for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 40’s to around 50 Sunday.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.