Two Kansas Players Suspended Ahead of Tennessee Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Big 12 has suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 25 games for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court. The brawl erupted into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ win over the Wildcats. Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self earlier Wednesday. He was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon a got three-game suspension. Kansas hosts Tennessee Saturday at 4pm as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

