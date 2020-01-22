Tips on guarding yourself from auto thieves

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Auto theft has decreased in the last three years in Chattanooga, but the numbers are still in the thousands.

There are many ways to prevent thieves from breaking into your car such as locking your doors, parking in populated areas, hiding your valuables and never leaving your engine running.

State Farm agent Kenny Smith says you can protect yourself from break-ins and car thefts.

“So coverage that would apply for a theft would be called comprehensive coverage. So everybody want to check with their own companies but if you don’t have comprehensive coverage and your vehicles stolen there isn’t coverage under your policy typical for that.”

Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams says there is more you can do.

“Having your tag number and registration gives us something to go on immediately. Number one you can’t get it entered into the computer and our officers don’t know what to look for other than the general description of the car.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a car is stolen every 41 seconds.

According to the agency, July and August have the highest rates of theft.