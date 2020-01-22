Substitute Teacher & Volunteer Coach charged with possession of child pornography

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – The Superintendent of a northeast Alabama school system says a substitute teach has been arrested for child pornography.

Kevin Dukes with the Jackson County says the individual has been banned from all school property as a result.

- Advertisement -

He is not identifying the suspect at this point.

But News 12 has learned that the suspect is Wayland Andrew Hester from Pisgah.

He is both a substitute teacher and volunteer basketball coach for the county.

Hester was charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Wednesday.

In the Superintendent letter, Kevin Dukes says “all background clearance and substitute licensing procedures were followed for this person prior to working with Jackson County students.”