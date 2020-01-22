WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- The Secretary of State office in Georgia have released a Secure The Vote initiative and new voting equipment.

Officials say it meant to speed up the ballot process.

“We eliminated the initial check-in table. So that’ll save a lot of time sometimes people spend about ten minutes there. Now you go to the e-poll pad which in essence is an I-pad with a special software on it and you scan your driver’s license and you name will pop up instantaneously.”, said Secure The Vote Education Coordinator Joseph Appio.

Director of elections and registration Danielle Montgomery said,”Mostly everything is going to be the same. It’s not going to be a whole lot of difference to the voter and what they do.”

Joeseph Appio says the previous system rolled out in 2002 was state of the art.

But now there will be three ways to audit the votes.

“You’ll have the physical paper ballot which is in your scanner ballot box. You’ll have the Q-R code which is on the ballot and you’ll have the results tabulated on the scanner itself. “, said Appio.

Some areas in the state have already tested out the new method.

“In November of last year six counties in the state did a pilot of it. And then for the March 24th Presidential preference primary all 159 counties in Georgia will be using this system.”, said Montgomery.

Georgia residents have responded well to the change.

Montgomery said, “It’s been a really good reaction and now they physically hold this paper in their hand and look and see what their selections were. So i think that’s better for everybody.”