Police arrest two people accused of stealing the Chattahooligan’s trailer.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested the two people accused of stealing the Chattahooligan’s trailer.

Police have arrested 28 year old, Aaron Chippoletti and 28 year old, Erika Mays have been charged with theft over $10,000.

The trailer was stolen earlier this month but has since been recovered.

The trailer was found empty.

Officials estimate over $18,000 worth of supplies and materials were inside the trailer.

Some of the materials have been found but most are still missing.

Mays and Chippoletti are being held at the Hamilton County Jail.