GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials say one person was killed and another seriously injured in a wreck this afternoon in the northern part of the county.

The multi-vehicle crash happened before 2 PM in the 12400 block of Highway 58 in the Georgetown community.

Hamilton County Traffic Investigators say a Dodge Caravan crossed the line and hit a Toyota Corolla head on.

Authorities say the injured victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.