Mom To Mom – Get The Most Out of Home Workouts

Here are some tips on how to get the most out of your at home workouts from Amy Evert, a certified personal trainer and also a mom of two.

First, designate a workout space in your house. Designate it for your workouts. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, just a corner or any area in your home just for working out. It could be in your bedroom. It can be in your living room.

Second, you want to get your workout equipment. Those don’t have to be anything fancy either. You can get a great workout just by using stability balls, bands, and dumbbells. You can even use a can of soup. If you’re just starting out, a can of soup will definitely be heavy enough for you to get a good workout for your biceps.

The third thing you want to do is to make sure you have a plan in place. You want to treat your home workouts just like you would be going to the gym. You want to have your workouts scheduled, and you want to have the days and times that you’re going to be doing those. You want to have those planned into your day, because you’re more likely to stick to the plan if it’s scheduled into your day and you’re more likely to reach your goals if it’s scheduled.

